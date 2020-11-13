BOONEVILLE • Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said there will be disciplinary actions as well as a complete review of jail practices after an escape Tuesday night.
Around 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, of Booneville, bolted out a partially open door at the Prentiss County Jail and spent more than three hours on the run from law enforcement. He was captured around 9:30 the same night about 20 miles away near the Brice's Crossroads Battlefield, west of Baldwyn.
"There was human error but we are not laying fault," Tolar said. "But we will likely be some disciplinary actions taken and we will review the policy, procedures and protocols."
Reed was booked into the jail at 2:53 a.m. Nov. 10 on drug charges and outstanding warrants. The following afternoon, he had his initial appearance in justice court, which is in the same building with the jail and the sheriff's office.
Since he was on probation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Reed. That means he would stay in jail until his probation was revoked, which would return him to a state prison.
"He had been in his street clothes in a holding cell," Tolar said. "We were preparing to get him a shower and dress him out in jail clothes. He was sitting in the booking area and noticed that one of the last ones through the door didn't pull the door all the way closed.”
The sheriff said, under normal conditions, the door should close and latch itself once released. That didn’t happen this time, and jail staff didn’t notice it.
"We've been busy this week. It was right around shift change and things were chaotic,” Tolar said.
Security cameras show Reed walked over and struck up a conversation with a female jailer in booking, simultaneously reaching to check the exit door. When he discovered it unlocked, Reed he raced out the door, heading south into the woods.
The sheriff immediately released information about the escape and a photo of Reed to the media.
"I knew the quicker we got the information out, the more likely we would get a call from someone who saw him or heard their dogs bark," Tolar said.
Someone did call, saying they saw someone matching Reed's description walking down the road in east Booneville. Deputies and Booneville police descended on the area and started canvassing the neighborhood.
"It was a godsend, but the first house we went to had information," Tolar said. "We learned someone gave him a ride to a house on Highway 370 west of Baldwyn. The person was not complicit in the escape, they were just trying to give someone a ride."
Law enforcement was very familiar with the man who lived at the house in question. Since the house was over the county line, Tolar contacted Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
"We knew we needed to go in swift and with enough force to make sure nothing happened," Tolar. "Between the two departments, we had a small army.
"We had all the buildings surrounded and then swooped in,” Tolar continued. “He was trying to get out a back door when we entered. I really appreciate all the help Sheriff Johnson gave us."
Following a revocation hearing, Reed will likely be transferred to a state prison to serve out the suspended portion of the previous conviction that ended with probation. He will return to Northeast Mississippi for court dates on the new charges, which will now include jail escape.