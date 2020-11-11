BOONEVILLE • A Prentiss County Jail inmate escaped Wednesday evening by running out following a court hearing.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the inmate had just returned from a court hearing around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and the doors had not been securely closed.
The inmate, Shaun Franklin Reed, 34, of Booneville, could possibly be considered dangerous, since he has a previous charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. At the time of the escape, Reed was facing felony drug charges and the Mississippi Department of Corrections had placed a hold on him.
Reed can be seen on security cameras running from the sally port entrance of the jail toward a wooded area on the south side of the building.
He is described as a white male, 6'3" tall and weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue gray shirt.
If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office at 662-728-6232, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or by calling 911.