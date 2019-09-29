TUPELO • If buildings could speak, the hallowed halls of Church Street School would echo tales of an earlier time as well as stories from not so many years past.
First known simply as Primary School at its founding in 1923, the original building was destroyed in the 1936 tornado, but not before it was visited by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The Art Deco-style building that sits near the corner of Church and East Jackson streets was rebuilt in 1937.
It was designed by N.W. Overstreet with labor provided by the Works Progress Administration.
And though it's no longer a place where children in classrooms learn the early basics of reading and writing, Church Street School is still very much dedicated to the business of education.
Church Street School closed in 2012, primarily because the size of the building was no longer adequate for the growing enrollment.
As good fortune would have it, there are plenty of people whose appreciation of and love for Church Street School – the building and its history – hope to breathe new life into the old building.
They also believe it should be a community effort. That's why Friends & Family of Church Street Night is happening.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Church Street Auditorium, there'll be folks on tap to talk about future plans for the beloved building, which is in the process of becoming the home of the Tupelo School District's central office.
Three departments – finance, human resources and communication – have already moved to Church Street.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou, Director of Operations Charles Laney and Director of Communications Gregg Ellis will be on hand to make a presentation of the architectural plans and seek input from those in attendance.
There'll be food. And tours of the building.
"It's hard to maintain an empty building," Ellis said. "We'll show them the ugly so when we invite them back, they'll really appreciate what's been done.
"This is a community-driven effort. This school belongs to the community and we want their thoughts."
Ellis' office has already moved to Church Street School, and when he goes to work each day, he can't help but think of his family. His wife Celeste taught there and his two children both attended elementary school at Church Street.
Because the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, there are some limitations architecturally to what can be done.
"Still, we want to bring life back to this building," Ellis said. "It's too beautiful a building to waste."
The district has received $400,000 from the Hurricane Relief Fund that's earmarked for a new roof for the building.
There are also plans to add an interactive museum, dedicated to the history of education in Tupelo, in the old media center downstairs, and a new parking lot behind the school that's more safe and gated, Ellis said.
Hopes are high there'll be a good crowd Thursday evening. Former students, parents of former students, community members are all encouraged to attend.
"We may have one or we may have 100," Ellis said. "I do know there's a lot of passion concerning this school."