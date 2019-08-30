BOONEVILLE - An Alabama couple has been sentenced in the case of a missing young woman while the victim’s mother awaits trial for obstructing law enforcement officers from discovering her daughter’s whereabouts.
Angelica Dykes, who was then 17 years old, went missing on June 23, 2017. She was last seen getting into a vehicle with two unknown people in east Booneville, according to previous reports the Booneville Police Department made to the Daily Journal. The case changed from a runaway case once Dykes turned 18 in November, but the case remained open and Dykes was located in Alabama on Dec. 21, 2017.
Kenneth Earl Hooks, 36, of Prattville, Alabama, and Sarah Pauline Morris, 28, of Shelby County, Alabama, were sentenced by United States District Judge L. Scott Coogler on child exploitation charges, according to a statement released from the Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office and Northern District of Alabama. The Booneville Police Department shared this release, as well as updates related to Dana Maria Morgan, Dykes’ mother.
Hooks, who pled guilty in February, was sentenced to 120 years and two life sentences to run consecutively, and Morris, who pled guilty in March, was sentenced to 197 months for producing child pornography and enticing a young child to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images. Hooks also pled guilty to an additional charge of transportation of a minor for sexual purposes.
Booneville Chief of Police Michael Ramey said once contact was made with Dykes, law enforcement agents were made aware that Dykes was taken across state lines from Mississippi to Alabama for the purpose of sexual exploitation to be recorded on video. The case was turned over to Alabama law enforcement in December 2017, during which time federal officials from the Department of Homeland of Security became involved.
The criminal acts occurred in the Northern and Middle Districts of Alabama, and Dept. of Homeland Security in Birmingham received images of the sexual exploitation of underage individuals in April 2018.
Ramey said that the charges against the couple will not impact Morgan’s trial. Morgan was arrested on Aug. 1, 2018, for charges of hindering prosecution and contributing to the physical/sexual abuse of a child. Morgan has also been accused of assisting Hooks in sending her daughter out of state and hiding her from law enforcement.
In a Facebook post, Ramey said he hoped the mother is “convicted for the role she played in this case and I hope she will receive a sentence comparable to those imposed in Alabama.”
Ramey said Dykes is back in Mississippi.