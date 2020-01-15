IUKA - Officers searching a Burnsville area resident discovered a stolen car and an illegal weapon and charged an Iuka man.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs conducting an investigation were given permission to search a Highway 365 North residence in Jan. 9. A vehicle found in the carport was reported stolen out of McNairy County, Tennessee. A rifle was found inside the house and a felon admitted the gun was his. It was also determined that the same man was involved in the car theft.
Dennis Earl Simpson, 55, of Highway 364, Iuka, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000. Since he was on probation at the time, the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.