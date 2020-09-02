JACKSON • A joint investigation targeting drug trafficking in Northeast Mississippi led to the arrest of seven men and large seizures of both cash and drugs.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics teamed with local law enforcement agencies looking into drug activity in both Lee and Clay counties. The investigations culminated with separate raids the same day last month.
On Aug. 6, MBN agents, along with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the Tupelo Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Department made four arrests. The suspects were attempting to purchase multiple kilograms of cocaine in Tupelo. At the same time, officers seized around $300,000 in cash, one firearm and three vehicles.
Bobby Brownlee, 41; Billy Evans, 57; Antony Hunter, 39; and Robert Quinn, 53; were all charged with conspiracy to possess a cocaine and booked into the Lee County Jail. All four have since been released on bond.
MBI spokesman Chris Vignes told the Daily Journal that the men's addresses could not be released due to the investigative/safety risk.
On the same day in a separate part of the investigation, MBN agents along with Clay County deputy sheriffs, West Point and Starkville police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol executed two search warrants at residences located in Clay County.
Those searches near Mantee resulted in three arrests and the seizure of approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 pounds of marijuana, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 119 grams of powder cocaine, pharmaceutical drugs, and four firearms.
Leroy Gilty, 25; Jamie Logan, 38; and Steven Posey, 40; were each charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (methamphetamine/ice, cocaine, marijuana).
Vignes said the sheriff's departments in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Oktibbeha and Webster counties assisted in the investigation.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.