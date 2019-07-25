The now-suspended Ole Miss business student who has been charged with the murder of fellow 21-year-old student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial will be represented by two attorneys of Farese, Farese & Farese, P.A. in Ashland.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth, Texas, is being represented by Tony Farese and his cousin and partner in law, Steve Farese, Sr. The duo was retained as co-counsel yesterday by Theesfeld’s father, Tony Farese said. They plan to enter a plea of not guilty.
Theesfeld was already being represented by Oxford attorney Swayze Alford. Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore told the Clarion Ledger on Thursday that he expects the case to go to a grand jury at the end of August. The Clarion Ledger reported that Theesfeld has had an initial court appearance.
Tony Farese said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation at this point and time.
“There’s no bond hearing scheduled at this time. We had an agreement with the district attorney’s office that this will be postponed until we have had a chance to investigate this matter,” Farese said.