TUPELO - A Mantachie woman is facing serious prison time after being accused of embezzling money from an Amory medical supply company. Lee County pressed charges this week but her alleged crimes span several counties and jurisdictions.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a business filed a report Dec. 29, 2020 saying a former employee had used a company card to obtain money without permission. The business was able to provide records of the charges from the past year and a half.
Based on that information, warrants were issued for Lynsey Vanstory, 32, of 4500 Highway 363, Mantachie on charges of embezzlement of more than $25,000 and three counts of credit card fraud.
Vanstory, a former administrative assistant for Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, turned herself in to law enforcement Jan. 5 and was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:09 p.m. She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
In the very near future, she will likely be facing a host of similar charges.
"There were several individual transactions involved," Johnson said. "When the case goes to the next grand jury, all of the evidence will be presented for possible additional charges.
"I do know that several surrounding agencies are working with us on this case. They had enough information to move forward with charges, but I don't know it they have."
According to the complaint filed last week, Vanstory was a compliance officer for MedPoint in Amory. She is accused of using embezzling more than $170,000 by using a company credit or debit card to purchase money orders. The complaint alleges 38 transactions, totaling more than $28,000, took place at the U.S. Post Office in Mooreville.
The business said Vanstory but quit working there in mid-June 2020. The bulk of the transaction started about a month later and continued through the middle of December.
In addition to the allegations at the post office in Lee County, the business said they already had filed similar complaints with the Amory and Tupelo police department and planned to file reports with Baldwyn police and the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office.
In a July 2020 interview with the Itawamba County Times, Vanstory said she contracted COVID-19 in June and was having a hard time shaking the virus. In addition to the typical symptoms of extreme fatigue, headaches and fever, she also had problems doing every day tasks and memory lapses.
She called it a "brain fog" and said it was a little like being drunk.