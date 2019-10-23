IUKA - An Iuka church with more than 160 years of history in the community is still in the early stages of investigation after its ceiling fell one Sunday morning before 11 a.m. services.
Pastor Harrell Moore of Iuka United Methodist Church said at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, the ceiling fell in. He said a few people witnessed the collapse, but since it occurred prior to scheduled services, no one was there.
“We were very fortunate no one was here. If they would have been here, it would have been a total disaster. A lot of people would have been hurt or killed, so we were very, very fortunate in that aspect and the Lord was looking after us and protected us in that moment,” Moore said.
He also said it was “one of those things you don’t expect to happen, it’s very unusual” and he had “never seen anything like it.”
Sunday services are now being held in a half-gym located on the church campus. Moore said he hopes to begin the church small groups again this upcoming Sunday and feels everything is slowly getting back to normal. The church sanctuary has been boarded up in the meantime, and services will continue in the new location until renovations are completed.
The church is waiting on insurance to advise them on the next steps of the process. While Moore hopes insurance will be able to cover the cost of repairs, he said it was still under investigation.
“It will take a couple of weeks probably to test and make sure about asbestos, all that kind of stuff before they get started. They’re doing all the testing and they’re doing all the preliminaries before they get in there and start moving things around, I assume that’s what their game plan is,” Moore said.
While he hopes they will be able to start the first phase of the investigation in the next several weeks, he said it could be a long process of rebuilding and restoring.
Iuka United Methodist Church was founded in 1859. Moore said the church has a regular attendance of about 130 people, and said several members are involved in the community through food ministry and volunteering.
“We are blessed with some very solid, faithful, strong believers and they know that God is going to guide us through this and get this place restored and use it again for God’s grace to flow in this community through this church,” Moore said.