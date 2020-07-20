IUKA - An Iuka man was jailed for assaulting his daughter in Burnsville over the Independence Day holidays.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the Northview Apartments in Burnsville July 5 for a disturbance. On the scene, officers found a white female with severe injuries to her face. She was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her injuries and was later released.
Eye witnesses said the victim was attacked with a glass bottle by her father. The alleged attacker had already left the scene but was quickly located. A description of the vehicle allowed the Iuka Police Department to conduct a traffic stop. During the stop, police noticed the man was wounded. It was later learned that someone defending the victim had attacked the man.
Charles Ricky Blankenship, 58, of Whitfield Trailer Park, Iuka, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $5,000.