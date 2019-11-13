IUKA • A man caught bringing drugs into the Tishomingo County Jail two weeks ago is back in the same facility, this time charged with multiple felonies.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers set up a safety checkpoint on Highway 72 in the Iuka area on Nov. 8. A car pulled up with drug paraphernalia (needles) in plain sight. A search of the vehicle turned up a large quantity of heroin, believed to be laced with the synthetic opioid Fentanyl. A bag of methamphetamine was also found in the car.
After interviewing the occupants, the owner of the vehicle was then arrested and transported to the Tishomingo County Jail. Clyde Richardson, 49, of Lot 25 Millcreek Marina, Iuka, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set by the Tishomingo County Justice Court at $30,000.
Richardson was free on bond from a separate felony charge from late October. Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office to have the probation revoked.
On Oct. 30, Richardson and a woman were stopped at a safety checkpoint on Highway 72. He had a suspended license and was taken to jail. He did not tell officers he had drugs on him and was charged with introducing narcotics into a correctional facility.