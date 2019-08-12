IUKA - A Tishomingo County man is facing three felony charges after trying to destroy drugs following a traffic stop.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs stopped a vehicle on Highway 72 on Aug. 8 because the driver was known to have outstanding warrants. When drug paraphernalia was found inside the car, both the driver and the passenger were taken to the county jail.
At the jail, the passenger tried to destroy a large bag of alleged methamphetamine that was hidden inside of him. Correctional officers and other deputies were able to subdue the passenger and retrieve the narcotics.
Jeffery Flack, 37, of 309 County Road 306, Iuka, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, felony tampering with evidence and introduction of a controlled substance to a correctional facility.