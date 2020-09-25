IUKA - A Tishomingo County woman is facing felony drug charges after she tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs pulled over a vehicle on Highway 72 East Sept. 22 for a traffic stop in conjunction with an ongoing criminal investigation. During the stop, investigators found drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle and detained the two people in the car.
During transport to the Tishomingo County Jail, the female occupant tried to hide used drug needles in her shirt. Correctional officers were able to retrieve the items. The suspect then tried to hide a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Amanda Rose (Hare) Smith, 39, of Iuka, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony tampering with evidence and two counts of introduction of contraband to a correctional facility.
During her initial court appearance, bond was set at $50,000.