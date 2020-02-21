TUPELO • Jack Reed Jr. is known for many things in his hometown.
Businessman, civic leader, community servant, volunteer, family man, bridge builder, man of faith, sportsman, cheerleader and friend all describe Tupelo’s native son and former mayor. They all add up to the newest entry on the list: Outstanding citizen.
Reed was presented the Outstanding Citizen Award for 2020 on Friday night during the 57th annual Charity Ball at BancorpSouth Arena. The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, host of the Charity Ball, honors a person each year whose lifestyle of service is consistent with the organization’s mission.
“I feel so lucky to be a part of the Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi community,” Reed told the audience during his acceptance speech. He was joined on stage by his wife of 45 years, Lisa, and their children and grandchildren.
“A lot of people used to say my middle name is Reed when I was out of town and that my last name was Tupelo, Mississippi,” he added. “I keep saying, ‘Jack Reed, Tupelo, Mississippi’ because I’m so proud of this community. We’re really the best community I know anything about and that’s because of you.”
Reed is “a true ambassador for Tupelo,” said Junior Auxiliary president Jima Alexander.
“He has been a tireless volunteer leader in key organizations that have had a significant positive impact in our community, region and state,” she said during her presenting speech. “He is a person of high moral character and integrity, yet he is modest. His service to his hometown, region, state and country are not undertaken to bring credit or recognition to himself. His focus is on others.”
Reed’s father, Jack Reed Sr., was the Outstanding Citizen Award winner in 1971. Lisa Reed is a past JA member and served as Charity Ball chairman in 1988.
During his speech, Reed praised his wife for her community service. “She should be the Outstanding Citizen. She’s just the best,” he said.
Reed’s impact on others began early in life. A product of Tupelo public schools, Reed was a student at Tupelo High School in 1967 when five black students enrolled, desegregating the school. He reached out to welcome the five students and encouraged others to do the same. He was an Eagle Scout, and as an adult gave back to Scouting by serving as a volunteer leader on the local and district levels.
After attending Vanderbilt University and the University of Mississippi School of Law, Reed returned home to practice law. In 1980, he joined the family business, R.W. Reed Company. Reed’s department store is a downtown Tupelo cornerstone, and he serves as chairman of the board and president of the company. Reed’s has given back time, talents and money to community projects and organizations and serves as sponsor of the Tupelo Christmas parade.
Reed has served in numerous educational, community, government and civic groups that benefit children, adults and families, and he’s been the chair or co-chair of organizations and capital campaign drives. They include the Community Development Foundation, United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Habitat for Humanity, Good Samaritan Free Clinic, Kiwanis Club, the Tupelo Police Athletic League and the Tupelo Tornado Recovery Committee 2014, among many others.
Reed has been honored individually or jointly with his wife for awards. He was chosen an outstanding volunteer for the Mississippi Main Street Association, Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lee County and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. He’s the winner of the Association for Excellence in Education Jack Reed Sr. Advocate Award and the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award. One such honor Jack and Lisa jointly received is the 2005 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International Volunteers of the Year.
The Reeds provide a copy of “Good Night Moon” to every baby born at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Women’s Hospital as a starter book for the child’s library. For almost 10 years Jack and Lisa have co-chaired the Tupelo Reads Program that involves the Tupelo public schools and the community in reading and public discussion of a book selected by the committee.
Reed is an active member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church where he teaches Sunday School, including more than 15 years in the youth department. In addition to his service in Boy Scouts, Reed also impacted the youth of Tupelo as a Parks and Recreation baseball and soccer coach and helped establish the Tupelo High School intramural sports program.
Encouraged by community members and friends who believed the city needed a mayor who can provide visionary leadership and revive the “Tupelo Spirit,” Reed ran for mayor in 2009 and was elected with 70% of the vote. During his four years as mayor, Tupelo was chosen as an All American City for the fourth time and earned the title of “Mississippi’s Healthiest City.” Major accomplishments include construction of the Tupelo Aquatic Center, the Elvis Presley Trail/East Main Street project; and the West Jackson Street Renovation Neighborhood Revitalization project.
The nomination letter for Reed stated the following: “Jack is the ultimate cheerleader for our community. As a cheerleader, one of Jack’s traits is enthusiasm. From its Greek root words, enthusiasm means ‘God within.’ It is a fire, a passion within. Jack Reed’s personal, professional and public life reflects real enthusiasm. He does not understand the phrase ‘This cannot be done,’ and he is always willing to go the extra mile to do something worthwhile, especially to address the social needs of his neighbors.”
Alexander noted that while community service is important to Reed, family is his first priority. Jack and Lisa have two children: daughter, Kirk Reed Forrester and husband Tate, and their children Bess, Reed, Mack and Sam; and son, Jack and wife Ashley and their son, Jack IV.
“My personal motto is, ‘God wants life to be a party. It’s up to us to make sure everybody’s invited’,” Reed said.
The Charity Ball is the sole fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary, an organization whose service projects benefit children in Tupelo and Lee County. This year’s event featured a disco theme and included the presentation of “Living Ads” – high school senior girls selected by area businesses to represent them at the Charity Ball.