HOLLY SPRINGS - A routine traffic stop by the Holly Springs Police Department landed a capitol city woman in jail for outstanding warrants.
Officers stopped the vehicle July 25 for traffic violations and quickly determined that the driver, Beverly Harris, 42, of Jackson, had active warrants in Holly Springs for receiving stolen property. She was arrested and carried to the Marshall County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000.
If anyone has any information to this crime or any other crime, please contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.