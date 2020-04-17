TUPELO - A Lee County man is facing felony charges after walking away from a rehabilitation program and destroying the Lee County Jail lobby.
Joshua D. Lazore, 25, of Tupelo, was charged with felony destruction of public property following an incident in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.
Lazore was a resident at the Transformation Ranch in Pontotoc and allowed to leave the facility to work. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Lazore walked away from his work site Monday evening and "came directly to the Sheriff’s Office."
He walked into the lobby during the late evening hours and told deputies he wanted to turn himself in. The jail staff checked and found no active warrants for Lazore. He left, but returned a few hours later, again trying to turn himself in. He was told to leave and did.
Once the deputies had gone back inside the secure area of the facility, Lazore walked back to the lobby, picked up a computer on a desk and threw it on the floor. He then grabbed a chair and destroyed two flatscreen televisions and the touchscreen kiosk used to add money to prisoners' commissary accounts. Deputies returned to the lobby and took Lazore into custody.
"After his arrest, the suspect told investigators he had contemplated assaulting deputies during the earlier interaction," Johnson said.
After posting the arrest on Facebook, Johnson said he received numerous comments critiquing the way the deputies handled the situation. He replied that all deputies are critical incident trained "to recognize someone that is dealing with a mental issue."
"When someone shows violent behavior, especially to the point that an officer or someone else is threatened, you don’t have a lot of time to read a manual," Johnson said. "You assess the situation and you make the decision, quickly. This situation was handled correctly and properly by my staff and I support them 100 percent."
Lazore was booked into the jail at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday and was released on bond that afternoon. The televisions and kiosk were replaced Thursday.