OXFORD - The city of Oxford plans to name Major Jeff McCutchen as its next police chief.
McCutchen has served as Interim Police Chief since January when Police Chief Joey East took a leave of absence to run for Lafayette County sheriff.
“Interim Chief McCutchen has basically had a 10-month job interview,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “I am speaking for the board (of aldermen) when I say that we could not be more proud of how (he) has led the department and represented our community through some extremely tough situations.”
Officials plan to formally name McCutchen the police chief during the board's meeting in early December. He will be sworn into office in January.
"I am truly honored to serve the citizens of Oxford and the staff at OPD," McCutchen said. "The support we have received from our community this year has been overwhelming.
"I cannot thank (sheriff-elect) Joey East enough for his wisdom and mentoring throughout my career."
Oxford will honor East and his 24 years of service to the department (six as assistant chief and six more as chief) with a reception at the Oxford Conference Center on Monday, Dec. 30 from 2-4 p.m.