TUPELO • Tupelo Regional Airport has a new executive director.
The Tupelo Airport Authority (TAA) Board of Directors Thursday afternoon announced Joseph Wheeler as its new executive director. He will start April 1.
Wheeler replaces Cliff Nash, who retired in January after more than five years with the airport.
Wheeler has 15 years of airport experience, including his current position as the Airport Director for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission in Galliano, LA.
"I'm extremely excited," Wheeler said. "I've got a lot of friends and family in the area, and I'm really looking forward not only for the community moving this up, but now it's my family, my friends that I'm getting to actually move forward and help the airport expand. I'm absolutely thrilled about this opportunity."
TAA Board Chairman Eric Gibens said the organization is excited to have Wheeler on board and looks forward to the airport growing under his leadership.
“We interviewed several top candidates located throughout the Southeast, and we found the best for Tupelo," Gibens said. "The board is impressed with Joe’s experience in airport operations, property management, and his history as a pilot. ”
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton said the city is excited to have Wheeler and believes his knowledge and experience will continue to help the airport grow.
"His education, experience and knowledge of this region will enable Tupelo Regional Airport to continue providing excellent service to Northeast Mississippi as its main transportation hub,” Shelton said Thursday in a release.
Wheeler said some of the things he wants to focus on is general aviation and flight training.
"Every time you come to a new airport, you're always going to be getting information off the fire hose, but one of the first things I do want to do is try to get our general aviation up and going," Wheeler said. "I want to reach out to some of the kids and get them excited about aviation."
Wheeler said he also wants to get "some flight instruction going on out here."
"We've got a bunch of military pilots here who have the Montgomery GI Bill, but have nowhere local where they can use that bill for flight training. So, that's one of the things I've really identified that I want to get going," he said.