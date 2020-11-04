JACKSON - A joint investigation targeting drug trafficking in the Northern District of Mississippi recently resulted in multiple arrests.
On Oct. 28, 2020, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and several local law enforcement agencies located and arrested 11 individuals in Clay, Grenada, Oktibbeha and Webster counties.
• Terrance Chandler, 42, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and money laundering.
• Curtis Washington, 61, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
• Marcquell Patterson, 41, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.
• Bobby Earl Brownlee, 41, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Antony Hunter, 39, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Robert Quinn, 53, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Jamie Logan, 38, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Steven Posley, 40, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Steven Calvert, 43, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Cordarius Westmoreland, 29, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
• Bernard Smith, 26, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force, the Grenada and Starkville police departments, and the sheriff's offices from Calhoun, Clay, Oktibbeha and Webster counties assisted in the arrests.
The arrests are the culmination of a year-long investigation referred to as “Operation: House of Shards.” The investigation targeted the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana within Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Lowndes, Oktibbeha and Webster counties. During the investigation, Agents determined that large quantities of drugs were brought into the Northern District of Mississippi from the western United States.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of 7,901 grams (17.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, 202 grams of cocaine, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 90,148 grams (nearly 200 pounds) of marijuana, and $418,197 in U.S. Currency.
During the investigation, agents received significant assistance from the Arkansas State Police and Phoenix (Arizona) Police Department. The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.