IUKA - A recent traffic top sparked a joint investigation led to authorities uncovering a suspect methamphetamine laboratory.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs stopped Daniel Smith Feb. 10 on County Road 6 for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found methamphetamine and learned that the address where he had been living was under surveillance by law enforcement for several months as a hub of drug activity.
Officials secured a search warrant for Smith's County Road 14 Belmont residence, where they found more methamphetamine, numerous containers with chemicals used to manufacture the drug. Officers also found weapons and drug paraphernalia in nearly every room of the house.
More meth was found in an adjacent shop. In total, around a quarter-pound of methamphetamine was found at the house. Several individuals at the house also had drugs in their possession.
Smith, 45, of 145 County Road 14, Belmont, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of two or more precursors. His bond was set at $20,000.
Michelle Garner, 49, of 145 County Road 14, Belmont, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of two or more precursors. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Danielle Smith, 26, of 510 Stadium Street, Red Bay, Alabama, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Nathaniel Green, 33, of 223 Petty Road, Golden, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Belmont Police Department assisted in this investigation.