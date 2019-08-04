TUPELO • Bike lanes have arrived in Joyner neighborhood, and what started as a plan to combine traffic calming measures with increased bike accessibility has left some Joyner residents wondering how to navigate their neighborhood roads.
Joyner Avenue, Clayton Avenue and Woodlawn Street are receiving additional stop signs and bike lanes, with road work finishing in a few weeks. A crowd of about 35 residents raised concerns about the changes at a Joyner Neighborhood Association meeting last week.
“People are concerned because the traffic control project is like halfway done, and people just don’t know what’s happening,” said Mimi VanDevender, Joyner Neighborhood Association president.
At the neighborhood meeting, Ward 2 City Councilman Lynn Bryan said it was part of traffic calming measures to make it inconvenient for through traffic to cut through the neighborhood and make streets accessible to cars, pedestrians and cyclists.
There will be two types of roads within the Joyner neighborhood. One will have designated bike lanes, which will have no center stripes, and the other will be a shared road for both cyclists and motorists, which will just have a yellow center line.
The current project started in September 2018. About 76 people at that meeting voted to address speeding in the neighborhood, yet the actual plan was created later by the city engineer. There was a fog seal to black out all the lines in June, but plans to add striping fell behind, which may have left some residents feeling they could have been better informed, said Tupelo City chief communications officer Don Lewis.
Clayton resident Manuela Wilson said residents’ confusion may come from how long stages were spread out.
“First they put stop signs up, and nobody knew what that meant. They thought that was all that was coming if they weren’t at the meeting that proposed this, and then there’s striping with no explanation. If it were all back-to-back, maybe it would have made more sense,” Wilson said.
There were questions at Thursday’s meeting about how people were going to be informed on how to drive on the new roads, and others were concerned the new roads would encourage collisions rather than help slow traffic. There has already been a request for the traffic committee to look at standardizing speeds throughout the neighborhood.
Lewis said the city plans to make a video that shows and explains how to drive through the newly designed neighborhood up in a week, with another video coming out once work is complete.
The roads with bike lanes have two bike lanes on either side of the road, with one center lane for vehicles. Lewis explained that for the roads with bike lanes, most were set to be 24 feet wide. With a five-feet wide bike lane on either side, it reduces it to 14 feet in the center. Lewis said this was done intentionally to make people more cautious and encourage people to slow down.
Drivers are to stay in the center lane while watching for bikes and ongoing traffic. When a driver sees ongoing traffic, the driver is to check both sides of the road and get over if possible.
All roads will have a sharrow, which has an emblem to show what kind of traffic is allowed. Green paint has also been added to pedestrian crosswalks and bike lanes to make them stand out for safety, Lewis said. There are plans to add additional signage along roads to let people know what kind of roads are shared roads and which ones are designated roads.
“This is a partnership with the (Joyner) Neighborhood Association and the city to experiment with traffic calming measures,” said Lewis.
The project is partially an experiment to see if narrow roads can handle designated lanes or shared lanes, and Lewis said it was cheaper than other traffic calming measures, such as speed tables.
“With this being an experiment, this is not necessarily permanent. We will re-evaluate it in six months to a year, get feedback from the neighborhood, and see what we need to do, whether tweak it some, leave it alone, or go back and make it permanent, or eliminate it altogether,” Lewis said.