TUPELO • A couple of Joyner Elementary School second graders have received awards in honor of a classmate who died last December.
The Bright Light Christmas Gift awards were presented Wednesday morning to Jasper Hall, who attended the ceremony in person, and Shelby Mister, who attended virtually. They were given in honor of 7-year-old PJ McGee, a Joyner second grader who died on Dec. 22, 2019.
PJ McGee’s mother, Crystal McGee, and sister, Alexis, presented the awards.
Hall and Mister were nominated for the award and selected by their teachers for being the students who most “model and demonstrate the characteristics” of the late Joyner student.
“We’re here because you guys are bright lights at Joyner,” Principal Kim Foster told the students. “You make this a better place and we’re so glad that you’ve graced the doors of this place.”
Hall’s teacher, Hope Burns, called him a sweet, hard-working, competitive student.
Mister’s teacher, Alden Pappas, said she shows “PJ-like qualities in her academics, behavior and attendance.” Pappas was one of PJ McGee’s teachers last year.
While studying poetry in Dana Daugherty’s gifted class, students wrote “I remember” poems. Many, including Mister’s sister Skylar, wrote about PJ.
Skylar read her poem, which also appeared in the school’s yearbook, during the awards ceremony:
“I remember PJ ran as fast as a cheetah / I remember his hazel eyes / I remember when he laughed he sounded like an angel / I remember when he helped me when I dropped stuff / I remember when he’d get on Flocabulary with me and An’Tyious / I remember when we would play together”
Giving the award recipients a bike held special significance because PJ had won a bike two years in a row for having perfect attendance. Crystal McGee purchased one bike; Joyner’s teachers purchased the other.
McGee said giving PJ McGee’s classmates bicycles seemed to be a fitting tribute to the beloved student.
“While praying and trying to think of something to do in honor of him, it just hit me to bless somebody else,” McGee said. “I wanted to give them that same joy I’d seen in my baby’s eyes when he got his bike.”
After recognizing each of the students, Hall and McGee’s family celebrated by shooting confetti poppers.
McGee’s mother and sister also visited the school’s playground to view the piece of equipment that was purchased in his memory thanks to contributions from the entire Joyner community.
“We are so thankful, and those kids have already enjoyed it this fall,” Principal Foster said of the equipment. “We’re very excited to definitely say that your baby’s memory is with us we want to continue to honor that even during these hard seasons.”
The piece is red and blue because McGee was a big fan of Ole Miss sports, Foster said.
McGee played baseball and football himself and was very competitive. He was a straight-A student who loved to learn and constantly strived for perfection.
“He loved God, and he loved people,” Crystal McGee said. “It’s just who he was – very contagious and very missed.”
Foster said that kids “leave impacts on us no matter how young they are.” Joyner is grateful for McGee’s influence, she said, and grateful that his influence can continue.
“He may not be here physically, but it’s important to me that people don’t forget,” McGee said. “I know never will, I’m his mother. But I don’t want people to forget that light that he carried, and as long as we’re able to share it with other little boys and girls, then maybe they can carry it on and share it with somebody, too.”