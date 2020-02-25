ABERDEEN – Rubel West won the Monroe County District 3 supervisor seat in November and was confirmed Tuesday afternoon, though his margin of victory was smaller.
West, an Independent, won the three-way Nov. 5 general election by just 14 votes over Republican Brian Atkins. Citing possible irregularities that could have affected the outcome, Atkins filed a civil lawsuit in November to challenge the results.
Judge Larry Roberts presided over the two-day trail that began Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court. Roberts allowed a dozen absentee votes that had originally been excluded to be counted. That cut the margin to 8 votes, but Atkins was unable to get any closer.
"I'm glad it's over," West said. "I have kind of moved forward. I was sworn in and would rather be out there working than in a courtroom.
"I understand why he did it. It was a close race. I think the judge was very fair."
Atkins said he would abide by the ruling and would not appeal.
In the initial complaint, Atkins challenged nearly 40 votes, but that number was pared down as attorneys for both candidates dissected each ballot.
Before the trial, both sides agreed to count 10 absentee ballots that were excluded from the Hamilton precinct box. Those votes closed the margin to nine votes. Tuesday, Roberts ordered single votes from Hamilton and Bartahatchie counted, which closed the gap to eight votes.
Atkins’ attorney Spencer Ritchie said there were 11 more questionable votes that could put the outcome of the election in question, thereby forcing a new election. He said that for eight absentee ballots that were counted, in most cases the voter or the witness did not properly sign the envelope, with their signature going across the flap. Ritchie also argued unsuccessfully that three people who lived outside of the district at the time of the election voted in the District 3 race.
Roberts ruled that six ballots with questionable signatures were valid and that the plaintiff did not prove the three people actually lived outside the district.
With the new votes included, the final vote tally is: West, 1,073 votes; Atkins 1,065; and Wayne Faulkner 517. Faulkner was initially named in the election challenge but was released from the lawsuit Monday.