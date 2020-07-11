TUPELO • Gary Scotty McDonald spent a week on the run while authorities searched for him in connection with a July 3 homicide.
He will spend the foreseeable future behind bars after Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins denied bond Saturday afternoon. The initial court appearance to formally charge him with first degree murder was held by video conference since McDonald is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.
McDonald received some injuries Friday when he ran from police in the woods east of Baldwyn. A police dog was sent in and subdued McDonald. He also received treatment for injuries sustained from a week on the run in the woods.
“Mr. McDonald was appointed an attorney provided by the state,” Hopkins said. “Due to Mr. McDonald’s past criminal history, his current charge and his eluding the police for a week, bond was denied.”
When McDonald is released from the North Mississippi Medical Center, he will be transported to the Lee County Adult Jail, where he will remain at least until the grand jury meets.
McDonald, 48, has been charged with the shooting death of Coner Noel Kyle, 26, of Baldwyn. Her body was found at Adams Auto Sales in downtown Baldwyn at 7:45 a.m. July 3. McDonald and Kyle did know each other but the extent of their relationship has not been revealed by authorities.
Baldwyn police identified McDonald as a person of interest within hours of the body being found. He did not turn himself in and was the subject of a massive search in Itawamba, Lee and Prentiss counties. He was finally spotted and captured around noon July 10.
“We got a call that he had been spotted in the Highway 366 area and law enforcement from everywhere flooded the area,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar. “One of my deputies spotted him, and he ran back into the woods.
“We had our drone out there searching but it was one of our dogs that eventually found him.”
He was captured without incident about five miles east of downtown Baldwyn, near the intersection of Highway 366 and Prentiss County Road 5321. No officers were injured.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Kyle suffered a fatal gunshot wound but the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an official cause of death.