PONTOTOC – Family, friends and colleagues filled the Pontotoc County Circuit courtroom Friday afternoon to say goodbye to Judge James Roberts.
Declining health forced Roberts to bring an end to his four-decade legal career which saw him serve at every level of the judiciary.
“I had intended to serve out this term and perhaps run again,” Roberts told the crowd. “I have always loved Pontotoc County and y’all have been far better to me than I deserved.
“I have had a wonderful time and I am grateful.”
The crowd packed into the courtroom was a who’s who of the judiciary, legal and law enforcement communities.
“He sent people to prison. He divorced people. But I have never heard a litigant say one bad thing about him,” attorney Gary Carnathan said about Roberts. “I have never heard a lawyer who practiced before him say a bad thing about him.
“That’s because he has integrity and he never forgot from whence he came.”
Paul Funderburk, senior Circuit Court Judge for the First District, called Roberts a “very unassuming and modest person” who didn’t want a reception.
“He doesn’t go around bragging about his accomplishments,” Funderburk said. “The governor might appoint someone to fill his spot, but you could never replace Jimmy.
“He is going to be missed by me, the staff and everyone throughout the district.”
Senior status U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson has known Roberts all his life.
“He displayed all the superlatives – he was honest, dedicated and enjoyed working for people,” Davidson said. “He is a people person. He loves the state of Mississippi and Pontotoc County.”
The reception didn’t just praise Roberts. Some of the speakers regaled the crowd with humorous tales from Robert’s storied career. Chancery Court Judge Michael Malski recalled a trial when a blind man was robbed by “some folks from Chicago.”
“The man couldn’t see but we didn’t want to embarrass him by bringing it up,” Malski said. “Jimmy said don’t worry about it.”
During the lunch break, a garbage can somehow found its way into the path to the witness stand.
“When the man got ready to testify, he ran into it and everyone knew,” Malski said.
When Roberts was a young chancery judge, he heard an interesting divorce case that pitted Carnathan against attorney Jimmy Doug Shelton.
“Back then, we didn’t have discovery. We tried by ambush,” Carnathan said.
After Shelton presented the stunning wife as an upright church woman who was forced into things by her hippy husband, Carnathan pulled out a stack of photos showing the woman dancing with the husband wearing only a Hawaiian lei and a smile.
“Jimmy interrupted my cross and said, ‘Let me see those pictures,” Carnathan said.
“I asked Jimmy Doug if he had seen the pictures and he said, ‘No, but I sure would like to,” Roberts said.
Roberts suffered a stroke Jan. 24, 2019 during the middle of a trial in Tishomingo County. The stroke took away his ability to walk and he never returned to the bench. If his health does improve, he could possibly return to the bench in special cases.
Roberts was appointed to the circuit court bench in December 2007. Not only was he re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018, he ran unopposed each time.
“He was as successful in politics as anyone I know, but Jimmy was not a politician, he’s a public servant,” Funderburk. “He loves public service.”
Gov. Tate Reeves is supposed to appoint a new judge who can hear cases until a special election can be held in November.