TUPELO • Only one person in Northeast Mississippi turned in their papers to run in this fall's judicial elections during the final full week of qualifying.
Stephen Spencer qualified to run for the Place 2 position in Lee County Court.
Anyone still wanting to run for a judicial position in the November elections has just two more days to turn in their paperwork. Qualifying ends Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. County court candidates qualify with their circuit clerks. Regional candidates must turn in their papers with the Secretary of State's office in Jackson.
Spencer ran four years ago when the second county court judge post was created. He was just edged by James Moore, who garnered 51.7% of the vote. Out of the 22,500 votes cast, the two men were separated by around 750 votes.
The vast majority of the races in the Daily Journal's 16-county coverage area have the incumbent judges running opposed. But where there is an opening, there has been a lot of activity.
In Circuit Court District 16 in the Golden Triangle, incumbent Lee S. Coleman is retiring after 12 years on the bench. So far, four attorneys have qualified for the open seat.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tate Reeves created new county court judge positions in Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties. In addition to youth court, the county courts also have jurisdiction on eminent domain, civil cases, domestic abuse protection orders and non-capital felony cases involving matters up to $200,000.
In Lafayette County, there was an early flood of candidates, with six people qualifying in the first two weeks. To date, three people have qualified for the Oktibbeha County post.
The only other contested race at this point is in Circuit District 16, where Chuck Easley is challenging incumbent James T. Kitchens Jr.
In previous years, qualifying for nonpartisan judicial elections began in January and continued through mid-May. The legislature streamlined the process starting this year and reduced qualifying to just five weeks.
The election will be held Nov. 8. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes in the general election, a run-off will be held Nov. 29.