TUPELO • Even amid a new virtual format, Friday’s Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s 58th Annual Charity Ball continued the organization’s long tradition of celebrating generosity throughout the community.
The Virtual Charity Ball launched at 7 p.m. on the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo pages with a presentation of 2021 Living Ads and the 2021 Junior Auxiliary Outstanding Citizen of the Year. This year, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo raised over $165,000 to help fund future projects.
“We just thank all of our sponsors for still giving in a year where COVID has kind of halted a lot of things, because it’s given us the opportunity to still serve the children in our community,” said Charity Ball Chairman Mary Stewart Rhea.
As Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s only fundraiser, the event provides financial support for projects like Class Crowns, their tutoring program for third graders; Clothes Closet, providing clothing to children; Drama Queens, where Junior Auxiliary members perform skits addressing topics such as bullying, cyber safety, health and nutrition to students in kindergarten through second grade; school aid; scholarships; Silent Servings, where children receive weekend food packs; and summer camps. Last year’s budget was over $110,000 and included project budgets that ranged from $32,500 for Silent Servings to $250 for Drama Queens.
Volunteers ensured all projects remained ongoing with different safety measures. Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo wanted to continue serving children because the need is higher than before, Rhea said. The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo saw more children this year because of COVID-19, and all 94 members found novel ways to serve and keep projects going.
“A lot of things just kind of shut down this year, but the needs of the kids in our community grew, so we couldn’t shut down,” said Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo President Gwen Cordell.
The challenges brought on by the pandemic brought the chapter together in a way that renewed their attitudes, and everybody’s been so willing to help because they knew the challenges COVID-19 brought, said Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo associate representative Carley Johnston.
Planning this year’s event meant reinventing the wheel, Rhea said. The organization had the high school participants of the 2021 Living Ads take formal pictures in ball gowns and featured them in a magazine, and a lot of technology learning went into planning the virtual presentation. On Thursday, members assembled baskets to deliver to sponsors so they could celebrate the virtual ball from home.
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo also honored this year’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Dr. Bill Hilbun, for his lifetime dedication to serving medical needs both in the local community and abroad. Hilbun spent over 55 years as a pediatrician in Tupelo and remains involved with local efforts such as CATCH Kids, Global Outreach, the Tree of Life Clinic, CASA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, the Mississippi Chapter of Kids Count, and the Lee County Library. He also served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1963 and spent a year in Nigeria in 1971 following the Nigerian Civil War.
“Where there was a need, you would always find this man,” Cordell said in her speech.
The organization thanked their members and the community for making this year’s event possible.