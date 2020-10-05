Tupelo • The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo has received a 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Special Agent John Quaka from the FBI’s Oxford Resident Agency presented the award Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Police Department. Jima Alexander, the Junior Auxiliary’s 2019-20 president, accepted it on behalf of the nearly 100 women in the organization.
Alexander said the Junior Auxiliary spends hours upon hours investing in children’s lives, providing resources like food and clothing that they lack and hosting programs to instill values and educate them.
The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo was selected as one of 53 nationwide recipients in 2019, primarily because of two programs – W.A.V.E. and SHINE – designed to teach children leadership, confidence and decision-making skills.
The weeklong W.A.V.E. (Wisdom, Attitude, Virtue and Enthusiasm) camp for rising seventh grade boys encourages them to participate in activities that promote high self-esteem, positive attitudes and healthier bodies and minds. Local volunteers, including business leaders, an FBI Special Agent, coaches and sports players from Tupelo High School are enlisted to assist with group time and recreation.
Similarly, the weeklong SHINE program for rising seventh grade girls promotes positive self-esteem through devotions, drama, art, physical exercise and group discussions.
The two camps serve about 60 or 70 kids each year. Quaka has spoken to the two groups for the past seven years in an effort to foster a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement.
“He tells them about not only his adventures in the FBI but talks to them about setting goals, and they can start planning now for that they’re going to do in the future,” Alexander said. “That gives us great joy because sometimes kids don’t get a lot of encouragement, and for them to see someone who is so important in our community encourage them, it makes a great impact.”
Michelle Sutphin, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office, said the award is meant “to honor those who are meeting the need, who are answering the call to serve and who are working to make their community safe and strong.”
Sutphin shared a message from FBI Director Christopher Wray to award-recipients across the country:
“Instead of waiting for someone else to take the initiative to make our streets safer or our future brighter, you all acted.”
Since the 1990s, the Director’s Community Leadership Award has been the FBI’s principal means acknowledging the people who host special events and programs within their communities.
“These programs are what actually develop the future leaders in our communities,” Sutphin said. “They’re what is going to make our communities stronger and safer.”