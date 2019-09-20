IUKA - A Tishomingo man is facing up to 75 years in prison after a Tishomingo County jury found him guilty of firing a rifle at law enforcement following a traffic stop in May 2018.
The four-day trial ended after 8 p.m. Thursday when the jury found Brian Turner, 46, guilty of two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, felony fleeing and possession of a weapon by a felon.
The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled for Monday.
District Attorney John Weddle said evidence at the trial showed Turner was pulled over May 3, 2018 for a moving violation after he avoided a safety checkpoint near Belmont.
"Turner became irate at the stop and fled," Weddle said. "While fleeing, Turner attempted to cross a bridge that was out. Turner turned around and collided with a Tishomingo County deputy’s vehicle."
As the deputy and a Belmont police officer approached the stopped Dodge 1500 pickup, Turner opened fire.
"The driver pointed an assault rifle at the officers and began firing said weapon toward the officers, hitting the Belmont Police Department’s patrol vehicle," Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said at the time. "The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect’s vehicle."
Neither officer was struck by the gunfire and Turner fled the scene.
He eluded officers for 28 hours before he was captured by Wayne County (Tennessee) Sheriff's deputies. During arrest, the rifle believed to have been used was recovered.