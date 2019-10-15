ABERDEEN – A federal jury of eight men and women will decide whether former Tupelo police officer Jennifer Baker was wrongfully fired in 2017.
Baker claims that her termination was in retaliation for her opposition of the department’s ticket writing policy and her speaking out about officers not being paid overtime. She is asking for reinstatement as well as minimal monetary damages.
The city argues that Baker unfairly targeted minorities with her tickets and that the overtime pay dispute that led to a $850,000 settlement among 100 officers played no role in the decision to dismiss her.
The trial began in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen Tuesday with the jury selection process taking up most of the morning. Unlike criminal cases in state circuit court that require 12 jurors, federal civil cases only require eight jurors. The jury is made up of six women and two men. There are six white and two black jurors.
U.S District Court Chief Judge Sharion Aycock said she expects the trial to last “possibly five days.” Testimony is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, after the opening statements.
The trial will feature a host of former and current Tupelo police officers as witnesses. During the jury selection process, Baker’s attorney Jim Waide read off a list of 18 names, ranging from patrol officers up to the department’s top administrators – including Police Chief Bart Aguirre, Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert and Capt. Tim Bell - who may be called as witnesses.
Ray Hill, an attorney representing Tupelo, said a big part of the case and testimony will be video, including dash camera footage from Baker’s car. The city hopes the videos will convince the jurors that Baker singled out African Americans.