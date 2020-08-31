This undated portrait shows Emmett Till. The government is still investigating the brutal slaying of the black teenager that helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. A Justice Department report issued to Congress about civil rights cold case investigations lists the 1955 slaying of 14-year-old Till as being among the unit’s active cases. Till, who was from Chicago, was abducted and beaten to death hours after he whistled at a white woman while visiting Mississippi. His body was found in a river days later. (AP Photo/File)