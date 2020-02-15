BELDEN - Family, friends, loved ones, and community leaders gathered for a sign unveiling ceremony that honored the life of a 9-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car in 2016.
The sign was unveiled by Charles and Andrea Braxton on Old Highway 9 Saturday afternoon to remember the life of their daughter A'Miya Braxton. A'miya was struck and killed by a SUV on the afternoon of October 4, while getting off the school bus at her north Pontotoc County home. The case went to two Pontotoc grand juries but they did not indict the driver, Karen Carpenter, on any charges.
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Rev. James Hull, whose said he's been working with the Braxton family for almost two years, trying to help them get justice for A'Miya.
Hull said the erecting of the highway marker, which was made possible by the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors, serves as a remembrance of the North Pontotoc student, however, justice remains to be served.
"This sign is not any indication that A'Miya Braxton has gotten justice and I think we need to know and understand that," Hull said. "If you talk about justice, justice has no color. It has no gender. It has no location, it has no venue. Justice is justice and anybody who knows anything about this case knows that this child did not get justice."
Pontotoc Sheriff Leo Mask also spoke at the unveiling; sharing his love and support for the family.
"We've been together all through this and y'all have been strong and have helped me be strong," Mask said to the family. "Y'all haven't given up and I haven't either. We're all going to see this through, and I love y'all."
The Braxton family said it's been a very long and tough road, but they will not stop fighting until justice has been served for their daughter.
"You know we talking about justice...like I told them from day one, that part I'm not even worried about because it's gone happen," A'Miya's father, Charles said. "From day one to right now, it's a mixture of people out here. I don't see white. I don't see black. I see people, and the same people I see are going to be the same people that's going to get this justice."
"Everybody has been speaking and saying that she made her mark on Pontotoc, but she made her mark around the world," Andrea (mother) said. "And we're not going to stop fighting, because justice is justice, and I'm going to fight. I'm going to build an organization. I'm going to build more and more until justice is for A'Miya and not just for A'Miya, but for everybody that has ever been wronged by the law."