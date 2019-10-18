STARKVILLE - A 17-year-old male is in jail facing charges as an adult after a Friday morning shooting sent a Starkville woman to the hospital.
Starkville police responded to the report of a shooting at Sandhill Arms apartments at 135 Sand Road just before 7 a.m. Friday. An adult female with gunshot wounds was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital by ambulance. She was then flown out of the area for further medical treatment.
Friday afternoon, police arrested Cornelius Hendrix, 17, of Starkville, and charged him with attempted murder. He was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Police say they believe the incident was "domestic in nature."
The incident remains under active investigation but police don't plan to release anymore information at this time.