WEST POINT - A juvenile was taken into custody and another is being sought after shots were fired in southeast West Point Tuesday afternoon.
West Point police were called out to Tom Bayne Street around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 8 for what was at first described as a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that shots had been fired. It does not appear that anyone was injured by the gunfire.
As part of the investigation, one juvenile was detained. Investigators are still searching for another person of interest. Officials did not say if the second person was a juvenile or an adult.
The incident is still under investigation.