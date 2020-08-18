STARKVILLE - Three Starkville juveniles were detained Tuesday morning and charged for at least the second time with breaking into cars.
Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the juveniles, ages 13 to 16, were charged with auto burglaries that happened on Peoples Street on the north side of the city. Lovelady said all three have been previously arrested for auto burglary.
The juveniles were processed and released. The arrests will be forwarded to the youth court system for adjudication.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.