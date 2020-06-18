TUPELO - Kane Brown's concert at BancorpSouth Arena has been postponed a second time, the Tupelo venue announced today.
The country music singer, who was scheduled to play Aug. 8 in Tupelo, will now perform on April 29, 2021 - a little over a year from when he was originally booked for the arena.
Brown's 2020 "Worldwide Beautiful Tour," which included an April 23 date in Tupelo, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The entire tour has been rescheduled for spring 2021.
Tickets for the Tupelo show will be honored for the new date. Anyone unable to attend can request a refund. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.