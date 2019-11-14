A kangaroo is on the run in Lee County after escaping its enclosure in Guntown on Tuesday afternoon.
The unnamed female kangaroo hopped a fence near Euclatubba Road around 3 p.m. and was last seen in the area around 5:30 p.m.
“She’s possibly in Guntown, Saltillo — you might even broaden it to maybe Baldwyn or Tupelo,” owner John Mark Johnson said. “I’m not sure where exactly she is.”
Johnson is co-owner of G&J Traveling Petting Zoo, which has traveled the state of Mississippi for about two years. Johnson said he’s USDA approved to own a kangaroo as part of his work with the petting zoo.
He said this specific kangaroo is not part of the petting zoo because “she’s not real friendly.” He advises anyone who sees the kangaroo to refrain from trying to catch it.
The kangaroo is around 4 years old, between four and four and a half feet tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds, according to Johnson. Her fur color is a grey-blue-red mixture.
He tried searching for the animal on Wednesday morning with a drone, but the wind interfered and drained the battery too quickly to continue.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries have all been alerted.
Anyone with information on the kangaroo’s whereabouts can reach Johnson at 662-401-2738.