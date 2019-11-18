The kangaroo that escaped its enclosure in Guntown last week is still missing as of Monday afternoon.
John Mark Johnson, the kangaroo's owner and co-owner of G&J Traveling Petting Zoo, said someone thought they spotted the kangaroo near Ashley Furniture in Saltillo, but that lead never panned out.
He's still actively searching for the kangaroo every day, but it's a waiting game.
The kangaroo hopped a fence on Johnson's property in Guntown last Tuesday around 3 p.m., and it has been missing ever since.
"It's not looking too good," Johnson said on Monday.
Although he's previously owned three other kangaroos, this one had just arrived on the morning of Nov. 10 before escaping two days later.
Johnson believes the kangaroo could've gotten as far as Saltillo, Tupelo or Baldwyn.
The unnamed female kangaroo is around 4-years-old, between four and four and a half feet tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds with fur that is a grey-blue-red mixture.
He said anyone who spots the kangaroo should not attempt to catch it because it's "not real friendly."
Anyone with information on the kangaroo’s whereabouts can reach Johnson at 662-401-2738.