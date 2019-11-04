IUKA - Officers responding to a woman being held against her will near Tishomingo arrested a man on four felony drug charges.
On Nov. 3, Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs responded to a call of a woman being held against her will at a County Road 112 Tishomingo residence. She managed to escape, flag down a car and call 911.
Responding officers talked to the woman, who identified the suspect she said held her. While talking to her, the male suspect drove up. When deputies talked to him, they saw a meth pipe in plain view in the car and he was immediately detained. Because of the ongoing situation, the man was taken to the county jail for a more thorough search. At the Tishomingo County Jail, corrections officers found methamphetamine and other narcotics hidden in his clothing.
Joseph Allen Tidwell, 46, of 102 County Road 112, Tishomingo was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony introduction of methamphetamine to a correctional facility, felony introduction of marijuana to a correctional facility and felony tampering with evidence.
He remains in custody awaiting bond to be set by the Tishomingo County Justice Court. Tidwell was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a previous burglary of an automobile charge.
This case is under investigation and officials anticipate more charges will be filed.