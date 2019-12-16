TUPELO - Krystal in Tupelo is closed effective immediately.
 
Staff were told at a meeting Sunday night of its permanent closure.
 
They also were told they could transfer to the store in Saltillo under construction. Former staff at the Tupelo store this morning said that location is scheduled to open Jan. 2.
 
The Saltillo store is all but finished, with the parking lot still to be paved. A "Coming Soon" sign and "Now Hiring" sign are posted in front.
 
The Tupelo store opened to great fanfare on West Main Street in Oct. 2008. At the time, it set a company record for opening week sales.
 
Krystal was founded in 1932 in Chattanooga. It moved its headquarters to Atlanta in 2013. It is the nation's second-oldest fast-food chain and has been owned by Argonne Capital Group since 2012.
 
The Tupelo store on West Main Street was the Krystal's second location. The first store was on South Gloster Street where a Sonic currently sits. Krystal opened in 1992, but closed several years later.

