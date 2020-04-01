OXFORD - A man accused of shooting someone at a weekend gathering has been captured by authorities.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday afternoon that Timothes W. Stanford, 49, had been captured and charged with aggravated assault in connection with an altercation late Saturday night (March 28) or early Sunday morning on County Road 106 in Abbeville.
LCSD gave no details on how or where Stanford was captured or an update on the victim's injuries. The victim was alive and in stable condition Monday morning.