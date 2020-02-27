OXFORD • Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East will have to wait a little longer to get more room for his staff, which has outgrown the 27-year-old county jail building.
“Right now, (the administrative staff) only has 2,500-square-feet of office space,” East said. “We don’t have a place where the entire staff can meet. We have a conference room but that will only hold eight people.”
East hoped to be able to renovate a pair of buildings adjacent to the jail site to provide more than 10,000-square-feet of not only much-needed office space, but also room for training and physical fitness.
The idea floated to the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors earlier this month would renovate the old Department of Human Services building at 819 Jackson Ave. to become the department’s administrative offices. The old Justice Court building at 719 Jackson Ave. would be converted into the training and wellness center.
During a special called meeting Thursday, supervisors balked at the $1.4 million price tag on the two buildings, especially when East mentioned that the jail itself will also need renovations in the near future. Supervisors are expected to revisit the matter at their Monday meeting.
District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty questioned spending $116,000 for insulation and another $196,000 for new heating and cooling at the DHS building.
“That building was occupied until last August,” McLarty said. “In my eight years as a supervisor, I never had a complaint about it being too hot or too cold or having a leaky roof. I thought this project was going to be more about moving interior walls to make offices.”
Architect Tom Howorth said part of the expense would be to bring the 80-year-old building up to code. The plans also call for more efficient heating and cooling that will allow individual areas to operate separately.
The estimates say it will cost $1.144 million to renovate the DHS building. The limited renovations at the newer justice court building would cost around $350,000.
When East mentioned that following these projects, the jail itself would need to undergo extensive renovations, supervisors slowed the discussion. One idea was to put the justice court building on hold until they could get a better idea of what needs to be done to renovate the jail.
“There is a lot to do if we are going to stay at that location,” East told the supervisors during a special called meeting. “The building was great 30 years ago, but our needs are different. We need a medical area and more observation cells. And we need more cells for female prisoners.
“We’ll have to have the architect look at the walls to see what is load-bearing and where were can put more cells.”
Howorth also designed the jail, which was completed in 1993.
Since the DHS building is on an historic building list, the county will have to wait for the Department of Archives and History to sign off on any renovation plans. Howorth said that could take anywhere from two weeks to a month. That could give supervisors time to work out plans and financing.
County Administrator Lisa Carwyle said there was $900,000 in this year’s budget. Additional funding could come from cash reserves.
“We only put that much in because we knew we wouldn’t do all of this in this fiscal year,” Carwyle said. “This is a 12- to 15-month project.”
Howorth said he would separate the project so that the DHS building is the main bid and the justice court building is an alternate to give the county more leeway. And while the county is waiting for Archives and History approval, he would start looking at estimated costs of renovating the jail.