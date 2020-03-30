OXFORD - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of shooting at someone over the weekend.
According to officials, Timothes W. Stanford, 49, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault after an altercation late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on County Road 106 in Abbeville.
LCSD gave no details on the victim or their injuries, saying only that the victim was alive and in stable condition Monday morning.
Stanford was last seen in a maroon 1998 Dodge extended cab pickup with license plate LX1 0873. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information about Stanford’s whereabouts, call LCSD at 662-234-6421 or Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477.