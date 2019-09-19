OXFORD – Lafayette County supervisors have moved forward a proposal to memorialize victims of lynching.
More than two years of research have been behind efforts to create a marker that honors the legacy of seven lynching victims in Lafayette, but the work is far from over for the Steering Committee for Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County.
Monday marked a momentous step for that work. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal to place a memorial plaque on the lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse, at the middle of the Square in Oxford. Board of Supervisors Vice President Chad McLarty cast the only dissenting vote.
Those supervisors voted 4-1 to forward the placement request and proposed language of the memorial to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for comment.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History must approve the language and site, but the marker could be unveiled in the next few months if accepted. For the researchers who looked into honoring Harris Tunstal, William McGregory, an unknown man, William Steen, William Chandler, Lawson Patton and Elwood Higginbotham, this marker represents a step in opening a larger conversation in Lafayette.
“We’re not just looking at this as ‘We’ll put up a marker and we’re done.’ We’re going to continue the conversation and look at how it grows or transforms over time,” said April Grayson, Steering Committee member and the director of community building with the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation.
The request to locate a memorial at the courthouse follows the placement of a plaque at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Molly Barr Road honoring Elwood Higginbotham, also spelled Higginbottom.
While future marker locations will be chosen on a person-by-person basis, Grayson said it was important to consider proximity to lynching and visibility of the sign. For the general marker for all seven victims, the courthouse was the top choice.
“Historically, many, many lynchings happened on the courthouse lawn because it was a very public place and it was the center of many communities, so it became a spectacle,” Grayson said. “In fact, one of the victims in Lafayette County was lynched on the courthouse lawn.”
Current research around honoring lynching victims in Lafayette County began in 2017 with then-Northeastern University law student Kyleen Burke researching Elwood Higginbotham as part of Northeastern’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project.
The Equal Justice Initiative assisted in writing the language for the proposed marker. Grayson said both the EJI and the local group do not wish to dilute history but instead to truthfully document the brutality of each victim’s death.
The Lynching Memorialization committee in Lafayette County includes around 15 volunteers who serve based on availability. Grayson was especially thankful to retired Ole Miss librarian Laura Harper, who assisted in finding several primary documents and was able to uncover the name of one previously-unnamed victim, and Darren Grem, an associate professor of history and Southern studies at the University of Mississippi who is no longer part of the committee but contributed extensively to the research effort behind Higginbotham.
Tuesday marked 84 years since Higginbotham was lynched by a white mob, and Grem said it was the most documented of the lynchings he researched. Several factors played a possible part: as the most recent, it has more coverage than the ones that occurred in the 1880s and 1890s, and by the 1920s, the press played an active role in promoting the ideas behind lynching, Grem said. Higginbotham’s case was especially sensationalist because he was on trial for the alleged murder of a white farmer.
The research also led researchers to family members of Higginbotham, many of whom lived in Memphis. Ole Miss adjunct professor Vanessa Gregory wrote an article in the New York Times Magazine that detailed the efforts of Higginbotham’s son, E.W. Higginbottom, and grandchildren to learn more about the killing.
Grayson said that article helped find distant family members who were then put in touch with Memphis family members and helped uncover additional details.
Grem assisted in writing the language for an October 2018 marker for Elwood Higginbotham and said the courthouse marker provide real benefits for families who had family members lynched.
“Those folks are still around. Many of them fled the South during the Great Migration due to instances like this and the lynching culture in the South, but plenty of them are still around, and this basically says we acknowledge your pain, we acknowledge your family’s experience and we hope to offer some semblance of closure to that, if closure is even possible,” Grem said.
Grem saw firsthand the benefits to the Higginbottom family, as it helped clear up a lot of half-truths floating around Higginbotham’s lynching and let them know what happened to their relative. He also sees the monuments as correcting history. He said before Civil Rights monuments began to be memorialized, the only monuments were to the Lost Cause.
“They are not really grounded in what the archives say, whereas lynching monuments are grounded in and present good history,” Grem said. “Those are monuments grounded in a lot of research in archives. They are not put up there, like those Lost Cause monuments, to suppress or oppress anybody or say that we’re here to run the Jim Crow South or run the show, and we’re going to marginalize black voices in doing so.”
Grayson said she hopes the lynching monuments are used as an opening point to address violence and help the community with the process of healing and bridge building. She said that even after two years of research, there is still a lot of information to find and stories to tell. The hope is to have markers for all seven victims, but Grayson said there is no rush and that they would do them one at a time. The hope is to connect with other family members and be able to flesh out each marker.
The Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County welcomes new people to join and have conversions around why these efforts are important, Grayson said.
“We want to be welcoming because this is not about opening wounds, but it’s about furthering conversations and actually being welcoming to a larger community,” Grayson said.