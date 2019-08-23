OXFORD - A man who ran from police after an assault, threatened to shoot police and then threatened folks at a restaurant is now behind bars.
The Oxford Police Department responded to Little Caesars on University Avenue on Aug. 16 for a man causing a disturbance. He assaulted someone then fled the restaurant before police arrived.
Police soon found the suspect, Clay Tatum, 37, of Abbeville, on Highway 30. When police deemed the pursuit too dangerous, they terminated the chase. Arrest warrants were issued for Tatum but he refused to turn himself in to authorities. He made multiple threats to shoot law enforcement officers if they attempted to arrest him.
On Aug. 19, Tatum called the manager of Little Caesars and made violent threats towards Little Caesars. The US Marshals took over the search for Tatum and located him in Memphis. He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on Aug. 20 after waiving extradition.
Tatum was charged with felony fleeing and making terroristic threats. During his initial appearance in justice court, bond was set at $250,000.