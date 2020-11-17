OXFORD • A series of compliance checks in Oxford and Lafayette County recently showed many stores were violating state law by selling beer and e-cigarette products to minors.
Over the past two weeks, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Division, with the help of the Oxford Police Department, conducted a series of compliance checks. The operation resulted in violations for 18 of the 25 stores checked.
“By Mississippi state law, the sale of beer, vape, and e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21 is illegal,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This action was taken to hold stores accountable as we all work to protect the health and safety of our children.”
For compliance checks, law enforcement will hire minors who look underage and send them into stores to see if they can purchase items. The entire process is closely monitored by law enforcement.
“We would like to thank Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her team for the great partnership that we have. This isn’t just happening here in Oxford. This is an issue communities are facing nationwide,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We greatly appreciate her team responding quickly to these concerns. We have to be proactive in protecting our children and holding these businesses accountable.”
The following stores were cited for selling both e-cigarette products and beer to minors:
- 3 Way Grocery, 1500 Old Highway 7 North
- Lamar Express, 1448 South Lamar
- Marathon Express, 1455 South Lamar
- Molly Express Chevron, 725 Molly Barr Road
- Texaco 2018, University Avenue
- Tobacco Superstore 22, 1617 Jackson Avenue
These stores were cited for selling e-cigs and vapes to minors:
- 4 Corner Chevron, 502 South Lamar
- Circle K, #1542 485 Highway 278
- Oxford Chevron, 431 Highway 6
- Oxford Chevron Express, 2100 South Lamar
These stores were cited for selling beer to minors:
- Oxford Exxon, 1724 East University Avenue
- Sky Mart Grocery, 825 College Hill Road
The following stores were in full compliance with the laws:
- 334 Junction, 70 Highway 334
- Circle K # 912, 101 North Thacker Loop
- Dollar General Store 18048,266 County Road 217
- Double Quick #24, 1401 Jackson Avenue
- Ganga 2502, Old Taylor Road
- Habits Beer & Tobacco, 2030 University Avenue
- Littlejohn’s Quick Shop, 3 County Road 215
- Marketplace of Oxford Common, 701 Sisk Avenue
- Oxford Mobile, 1802 East University Avenue
- Spot Store, 1438 North Lamar
- Store of Oxford, 192 Highway 30
- The Brittany Store, 1903 Jackson Avenue
- West Jackson Chevron, 2625 Jackson Avenue
To report illegal activity, such as underage sale of alcohol or tobacco products, contact the Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division of the Attorney General’s Office at 601- 359-3680.