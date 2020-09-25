OXFORD - A Yalobusha County man wanted in conjunction with an out-of-state murder was arrested following a traffic stop in Lafayette County.
A Lafayette County deputy sheriff pulled over a reckless driver Sept. 18 in the Franklin Farms area on Highway 7 South. When the deputy ran the license plater, she learned the vehicle had been stolen from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and had been used during a robbery-homicide.
Later the same day, authorities learned the driver, Treshaun Morgan,19, of Water Valley, was wanted for his possible involvement in Oklahoma City crime and a warrant had been issued for him on the charge of murder.
Morgan was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $15,000. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.