TUPELO • An absentee landowner avoided legal proceedings and a possible fine by agreeing to clean up a garbage-filled site formerly occupied by vagrants.
Peggy Smothers of Mantachie hired a contractor to remove the remnants of a single-wide trailer and the garbage accumulated and left by homeless who camped on the Auburn Road property for about a year.
She said she had no idea the property had deteriorated so far or that homeless were living there until she got an anonymous call in July. So she drove to the site to see for herself.
“I pulled in the driveway. I could hear people inside the trailer and I could see a tent behind it,” Smothers said. “When I walked behind the trailer, that’s when I saw all the garbage and was totally sick to my stomach.
“I was in total shock by the amount of mess and the number of people living there. There was a couple sitting outside the tent. I told them they were on private property and needed to leave. The man asked, ‘Do you want me to clean up?’ I said no, I want you to get your stuff and get out.
“I have never seen so many people take over a property so fast.”
Jason Stanford of J.B.’s Construction showed up Friday morning with a bulldozer and an excavator and made short work of the job, which included clearing small trees and underbrush on the overgrown lot.
Crews knocked over the trailer and pushed the smaller trees onto the debris pile, which was burned. The remainder was then hauled away.
Residents in the Auburn community knew about the so-called “tent city” and the vagrants, garbage and drugs that it brought. Two weeks ago, the Lee County Sheriff raided the property with Smothers’ permission and removed several tents, a dump truck full of garbage and a utility trailer loaded with possibly stolen items. The legality and effectiveness of the July 23 raid has been questioned.
Residents in the area said the homeless started returning to the site the same night.
The raid and the press coverage it generated did rally the community to action and made the public aware of an unsightly trash ordinance that allows the county to clean up overgrown and infested lots.
If the majority of the landowners within 750 feet of a blighted property sign a petition, the county can order a hearing that could force the owner to clean it. If the owner refuses, the county can clean it, bill the owner and levy a fine up to 50 percent of the costs.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan handed out numerous copies of the ordinance and blank petitions during a town hall-style meeting July 25 for Auburn residents.
“I explained that each property has to have a separate petition,” Morgan said. “We got the word out. Within a few days of that meeting, this landowner was taking steps to clean it up.
“I think you will see a lot more of this. I will be speaking to the Lake Piomingo Homeowners Association next week to let them know how the ordinance works.”
That organization sued another blighted property 4.5 miles up Auburn Road from the site that was cleaned Friday. That civil lawsuit is tied up and stalled in court.
Morgan said it will be cheaper and quicker to use the county ordinance to take care of the matter.