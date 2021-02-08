TUPELO • It was a busy final week of qualifying in Lee County.
During the final days to qualify, more than two dozen candidates filed their paperwork. All eight municipalities within the county had at least one new candidate.
Tupelo had the biggest increase in new qualifiers. Over the week, eight new candidates filed their paperwork. Saltillo and Verona each had just one new candidate.
Baldwyn picked up four new candidates. Sherri M. Buse is running for alderman at-large. Tonya Goodin Billips, Phil Rowan and Tammy Waters are now running for Wards 2,3 and 4; respectively. With incumbent Barbara Kohlheim-Warren not running for re-election, there are five people vying for the open Ward 3 seat in the April 6 Democratic primary. That means there will likely be a primary runoff on April 27 to decide the race.
Guntown picked up five candidates, including current alderman Brent Lindsey – the sole candidate for mayor. Jimmy Anderson, Daniel Davis, Jeff Herring and Zach White are now running for alderman. Eight candidates are running as independents on the June 8 general election ballot.
In Nettleton, Thomas Adams is running for police chief against incumbent Gary Monaghan. Adams was the town’s chief from 2002 through 2007.
Levi Lee also qualified to run for the Ward 1 Alderman post.
Going into the final week, Plantersville only had three candidates, total, running for the board of aldermen and no candidates for mayor.
By the time qualifying came to a close, Friday, incumbent mayor Shelton Shannon had qualified for re-election, as had all five incumbent board members. Also running for alderman are Nathan Chisolm and Ketrick Marion.
Former Saltillo alderman Scott Knight qualified as one of 14 people running for the five seats on the board of aldermen. Since all the candidates are running as Republicans, the top five vote-getters will be elected.
A late rush of candidates helped fill out the Democratic slate in Shannon. But the addition of two independent candidates means the city will also have to hold a general election this year.
Going into the final week, Shannon did not have any candidates running for the at-large seat on the board. Sherry Gill and Jack Ivy have since qualified as Democrats. Jason Arledge also qualified as an independent. Steve Weaver is running as an independent for mayor, taking on incumbent Ronnie Hallmark and current Paul Lyles, both Democrats.
Verona only gained one new candidate over the past week: incumbent Ward 4 alderman Julian Riley has qualified to run for reelection. In years past, all the candidates in Verona ran as independents so the city would only have to hold one election. This year, five of the 10 candidates are Democrats, forcing the city to also hold a primary election.
Lee County
Baldwyn (all Democrats)
Mayor: Roslynn Clark, Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (i), Roy Ragin
Aldermen
Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew Beene, Lee Bowdry (i), Rhyne Howell
Ward 2: Tonya Goodin Billips, Pamela McKinney Green, Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Lamar Anderson, Peggy Grice, Lakeisha Eades Isabell, Phil Rowan
Ward 4: Beverly Eckford, Ricky Massengill (i), Tammie C. Waters
At-large: Sherri M. Buse, Lynda B. Conlee (i)
Guntown (all independents)
Mayor: Brent Lindsey
Aldermen (all at-large)
Jimmy Anderson, Daniel Davis (i), Jeff Herring (i), Teena Herring, Petey Hopkins (i), Pam Taylor, Zach White, Hilary Rawson Whitehorn
Nettleton (all Democrats)
Mayor: Phillip Baulch, Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Thomas Adams, Gary Monaghan (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (i), Levi Lee
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (i)
Ward 3: Sheaneter Johnson Bogan, Iry Gladney (i), Eric Moore
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (i)
At-large: Herbert Arnold, Nathan A. Moore, Sammy Raper
Plantersville (all independents)
Mayor: Shelton Shannon (I)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Nathan Chisolm, Charles Heard (i), Sedrick Mabry (i), Ketrick Marion, Renee Morris (I), Vicki Rigby (I), Sextus Shannon (i)
Saltillo (all Republicans)
Mayor: Copey Grantham, Rex Smith (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Brandon Bailey, Scottie Clark (i), Ron Cottom, George “Dinky” Crowder, Donald Cullum (i), Gene Echols, Terry Glidewell (i), Scott Knight, Bill Monaghan, Brian Morgan, Brandon Sanders, Craig Sanders (i), Dylan Whitt, Sonya Hill Witcher
Shannon (all Democrats)
Mayor: Tom Abernathy (D), Paul Lyles (D), Steve Weaver (Ind.)
Alderman
Ward 1: Bryant Thompson (D)(i)
Ward 2: Ricky Grubbs (D), Debbie Johnson (D)(i), Joey McCord
Ward 3: Lucy Blair (D)(i), Andrea “Sissy” Estes (D)
Ward 4: Darlene Bowers (D), Charlie Foster (D), Kelvin Miller (D)
At-large: Sherry Gill (D), Jack Ivy (D), Jason Arledge (Ind.)
Tupelo (both Democrats
and Republicans)
Mayor: Victor Fleitas (D), Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
Councilman
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R), Megan Kessler (R), Chad Mims (R)
Ward 2: Candice Knowles (D), Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Maddie Ludt (D), Kenneth Wayne (D), Travis Beard (R)(i), Bradley Gillespie (R)
Ward 4: Greg “G-Hump” Davis (D), Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i), Cecil Glenn Nabors (Ind.)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i), Janet Gaston (R), Sherri McClain (R)
Ward 7: Jerry Coleman (D), Willie Jennings (D)(i), Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones (D)
Verona (Democrats and independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Alderman
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: Jesse Gilmore (D)(i)
Ward 4: Julian Riley (Ind.)(i), Seneca Nita Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: Brenda Spurgon (D)(i), Jasonn Watkins (D)