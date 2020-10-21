TUPELO • A Verona man facing a murder charge was shot multiple times and died early Wednesday morning.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a person of interest has been detained, but no one has been charged in the death of Arlandus Cortez Shack, 21, of 246 Mattox Road.
The sheriff said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that happened inside a car on a county road in the Palmetto community. He said all the occupants of the car "knew each other and were comfortable around each other."
Johnson said the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room notified law enforcement officials that an individual with multiple gunshot wounds had been brought in shortly after midnight.
"The individual was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Johnson said.
According to the sheriff, a check revealed the victim was out on bond for a 2018 murder charge out of Verona and was awaiting trial. Interviewing the driver of the car, investigators determined that the shooting took place on County Road 590, also known as Experiment Station Road.
Officials recovered a weapon and multiple spent shell casings, both inside the car and on the side of the road.
"The rounds do match the weapon we recovered and we know who was in possession of the weapon," Johnson said. "This involved more people than just the victim and the shooter. We are still trying to determine who played what role."
Shack and the driver were the only two people who made the trip from the scene of the crime to the hospital, the sheriff said, although Johnson believes there were more people inside the car during the incident.
The car, which is now in possession of the Lee County Sheriff's Office and being treated as a crime scene, is owned by the victim's family. The sheriff said Shack had permission to have the car.
While he refused to speculate as to a motive, the sheriff said it looks like a group of people were riding around when an altercation occurred, and it quickly escalated to gunfire. It is not known if the car was moving when the shots were fired.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green sent Shack’s body to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to both determine the cause of death and recover evidence.
The sheriff said he hopes to release more details later this week.
Shack was no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested in April 2018 in connection with the March 2018 shooting death of Jazken Green at a Verona car wash. Jarnarvis Chandler, 25, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in prison in July for his role in the shooting.
In August 2018, Tupelo police arrested Shack on the charges of breaking and entering and disorderly conduct. In March 2019, the Lee County Sheriff's Office put Shack on their Most Wanted List for possession of counterfeit banknotes.